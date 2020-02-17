At a work session on Tuesday, the Harrisonburg School Board will get a first look at the academic calendar for 2020-21.
The calendar includes a start date for the next school year of Aug. 25 and the last day of school June 11.
Winter break is slated for Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, with students going back to school on Jan. 4. Spring break is slated for April 5 through 9, with students going back to school on April 12.
There are nine teacher work days planned during the school year. There are no makeup days scheduled if snow days happen, according to the proposed calendar that will be presented at the work session on Tuesday. If snow or other conditions cause school to close, the superintendent will adjust the calendar as needed.
The School Board will hear the first reading of the calendar at the work session and will vote on it at another meeting.
