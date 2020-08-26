On Tuesday, nine of the 10 Harrisonburg City Public Schools nurses were at Skyline Middle School to host a drive-thru clinic to get middle school students needed vaccines.
April Howard, chief officer for student support with HCPS, said she has been working with the Virginia Department of Health for the last six weeks to set up the clinic, after seeing other localities across the state organize similar ones.
Howard and a handful of nurses even traveled to Charlottesville to see an immunization clinic in action.
Tuesday’s clinic saw 200 students register ahead of time for their TDaP vaccine, which stands for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, as well as the HPV vaccine, which is optional, said Laura Lee Wight, the population health community coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health. This doesn’t include the number of people who drove up without registering.
The Department of Health requires middle school students to have their TDaP vaccine before starting school. Although school will begin this year online, there is an expectation that schools will continue to reopen with more students as the school year goes on, which means students will need to have their TDaP at some point.
Currently, there are 130 students in the division who need their TDaP, which is why the division decided to host the clinic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult for families to get appointments at their general practitioner to get the TDaP vaccine.
The clinic was a drive-thru, with no appointments needed. Safety precautions such as face masks were required. And before an immunization was administered, students’ temperature was taken and they were asked about exhibiting COVID-like symptoms.
“Obviously, we don’t want to give a vaccine to someone who is sick,” Howard said.
Wight was present at the clinic on Tuesday to help facilitate communication and coordination on the part of VDH. She has helped with a number of these types of events over the years. In years past they have done flu vaccine clinics and will most likely host more this fall, Wight said.
“It’s important and life saving that people keep up with their regular vaccine schedules,” she said. Research has shown that since COVID, the number of individuals getting regularly vaccinated has decreased, possibly due to fear of going to health facilities and being exposed to the virus.
“Which is why this is an excellent option,” Wight said.
Those who missed Tuesday’s clinic can go to another at Thomas Harrison Middle School on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
