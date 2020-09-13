School is back in session for Harrisonburg City Public Schools students — for a few that means back in the classroom full time. For most it means virtual learning in an online setting.
But the need for a meal delivery service has not changed since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools beginning in March. The best ways to meet that need are being adjusted to make getting food to families as efficient as possible, said Andrea Early, executive director for school nutrition.
Until this week, the school division was offering meal pickup twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at each of the schools. Beginning this week, that will go to once a week on Tuesday evenings. Families can pick up a full week's worth of food at that time, including a hot meal.
"We think that's going to work," Early said. "It can be hard for families to get out twice a week, now that school has started and many are back to work."
In addition, HCPS will be amending its meal delivery service. Previously, buses have been making stops in areas where the most need has been identified. However, thanks to a census that was given to all families to identify need in the areas of food, child care and technology, it has been revealed that some families cannot locate the stops or get to them.
Because a door-to-door school bus delivery service is not practical in the city, 12 car routes have been created to deliver meals to families that cannot get to the once-a-week school pickup, Early said.
"Our city really is amazing," she said of working with the city department of transportation to arrange this "Door Dash-esque" system.
The new system was implemented last week and seemed to go much smoother, Early said.
Students who are in the classroom continue to receive breakfast and lunch every day and can ten take home boxes of food once a week for the weekends.
Early said the more participation this program receives, the more successful it is to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides the funding for it. So, if families are worried about their need versus another family's, and potentially taking someone else's spot, they don't need to.
"There are lots of reasons for families to come out," she said. "And if we have to ramp up operations, that's something we'll do."
