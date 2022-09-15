Harrisonburg Public Works Department is accepting comments on updates to its Smith Creek total maximum daily load action plan.
The plan, according to city officials, quantifies how much pollution a waterway can hold at its maximum, and how much each pollutant should be reduced to stay within the limit.
The plan covers bacteria and total suspended solids, according to the city. It was first created in 2004 and was most recently updated in 2018. The 2022 revision reflects updated contact information, calculations for street sweeping pollutant reductions and the addition of tree planting. It removes references to projects outside the Smith Creek watershed, according to city officials.
"The action plan identifies the required pollutant reductions and strategies the City will use to reduce bacteria and sediment in the watershed," city officials said in a statement.
Individuals can provide input on the best management practices proposed in the action plan and express concerns about it. It can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/SmithCreekTMDLActionPlan.
Comments can be submitted to Shayna Carter at Stormwater@HarrisonburgVA.gov or by mail to 320 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. The comment deadline is Sept. 27.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.