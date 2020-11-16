Tourism initiatives from Harrisonburg, Woodstock, Luray and Verona groups are four of over 160 such programs slated to receive grant funding due to the pandemic, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The tourism grant program is an initiative of the state tourism authority named the Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. More than $1.9 million is slated to be allocated to 161 local tourism programs, according to the release.
Harrisonburg
- City of Harrisonburg Tourism and Visitor Services - $20,000
- Black Bear Productions LLC of Red Wing Roots Music Festival - $10,000
- The Wishing Well - $10,000
- Community Meditation Center and Harrisonburg International Festival - $10,000
- Virginia Quilt Museum - $3,750
Luray
- Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center - $20,000
- Shenandoah Valley Travel Inc. and Shenandoah Valley Travel Association - $10,000
- Shadow Mountain Escape - $10,000
- Page County - $10,000
Verona
- Augusta County - $10,000
Woodstock
- Shenandoah County Tourism and Economic Development - $10,000
- Shenandoah Valley Music Festival - $10,000
- Shenandoah County Fair Association - $10,000
- Muse Vineyards LLC - $10,000
— Staff Report
