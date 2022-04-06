Harrisonburg selected Liz Webb to serve as the city's first housing coordinator, city officials announced Wednesday.
Webb currently works for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority as its housing choice voucher manager, a position she's held since 2016. She will begin her new role April 18.
The position was created in response to the city's Comprehensive Housing Analysis and Market Study, which assessed Harrisonburg's housing stock and market conditions, city officials said. In her role, Webb will conduct work related to housing issues with an emphasis on developing, implementing and overseeing strategies to achieve housing objectives and goals.
"I’ve been on the service administration side of housing policy, and have always wanted to do more on the planning, finance and development front,” Webb said in a press release. "It’s an opportunity to learn and grow, and a chance to serve the city. Taking on a new role like this is challenging, but exciting — in some ways I have been preparing for this job my whole life."
City officials said Webb has had a "housing-focused career." In addition to her current role at HRHA, she has also served as the director of training and compliance at the Community Management Corporation in Winston-Salem, N.C., an asset manager for South Carolina State Housing Authority in Columbia, S.C., and as an administrative analyst for the Community Development Commission, Assisted Housing Divisions in Los Angeles. Webb was also a research assistant for ICF Consulting, Housing and Community Development Group in Fairfax.
"I have always wanted to contribute to how institutions meet the needs of constituents related to housing,” Webb said in the release. "I’ve learned that this means listening, and synthesizing community input within a financial, regulatory, and strategic framework."
Webb's work with HRHA, city officials said, has given her "an in-depth knowledge of the struggles some in our area face in securing housing, and the limitations some programs have in addressing those issues."
"Affordable housing is a critical need, in our community and everywhere, and how we address this challenge speaks to our values as a city,” Webb said in the release. “By obtaining the study and starting on its recommended actions, Harrisonburg is affirming that this issue is a priority. It will take coordination to integrate the information we have about local needs, market trends, zoning and land use and program fund and development financing options."
"Harrisonburg City Council identified in 2019 that affordable housing was a key area we as a city needed to address over the next 20 years,” Harrisonburg Interim City Manager Ande Banks said in the release. “Staff immediately began work to make that vision a reality, and with Liz soon to join our team, we are excited about all we will be able to accomplish in this realm in the coming years."
