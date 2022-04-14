The city of Harrisonburg will be getting two electric school buses anytime now, Gerald Gatobu, director of the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, said at a School Board meeting last week.
At a previous meeting, a School Board member asked for an update on where the city was at in terms of beginning to acquire electric school buses. It's something that the city, which runs both city transit and school division buses, has been working on for some time, Gatobu said. Currently, the city is waiting to hear from the Department of Environmental Quality on when it will receive the first two electric school buses.
Making sure the infrastructure is in place is key to making sure buses run properly and making sure the city isn't doubling up on costs down the road. The city had to first locate a transformer for charging and dig trenches. Although only receiving two buses to start with, the city is trenching for 10 buses to avoid having to add more later. It was able to do this with the help of a grant.
"We don't want to duplicate the effort later, especially with the rate of inflation," Gatobu said.
The central garage where bus maintenance is handled is also in the process of being modified slightly to accommodate an electric bus that may have a battery underneath. Gatobu said the department is also making sure mechanics know how to take care of an electric bus versus a diesel one, and that the Harrisonburg Fire Department is trained on how to handle an electric fire versus a diesel fire.
"We want to do this efficiently, safely and with limited disruption," Gatobu said.
Making sure there is a consistent supply chain for replacement parts has also been key.
The two buses that the city receives will be the testers before more are purchased. It's important to remain flexible as electric bus technology will change and as more information comes out about the life expectancy of an electric bus, Gatobu said.
