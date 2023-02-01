Harrisonburg's Friendly City Trail has won the 2023 American Public Works Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year award, city officials announced Wednesday.
City officials said the greenway won in the transportation projects less than $5 million category.
The award recognizes projects that represent individual and group achievements in the public works profession.
Harrisonburg's Department of Public Works began work on the Friendly City Trail in 2016, with it culminating last May with the creation of a shared-use path connecting three schools, two parks and residential neighborhoods on the city's west end.
"Harrisonburg is very excited that our Friendly City Trail has been recognized as APWA Mid-Atlantic Project of the Year," Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. "The (Friendly City Trail) is a great addition to our city’s transportation network, and receiving statewide recognition creates additional excitement for us in Public Works."
The department will receive the award at the American Public Works Association's Mid-Atlantic Chapter Conference and Equipment Show in Hampton in May.
City officials said they plan to submit the project for an American Public Works Assocation National Award this February.
