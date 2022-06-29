J.R. Snow got on LinkedIn this past week to let everyone know that he had accepted the role as executive director of the Virginia Music Educators Association and would begin on Friday.
But he also wanted to clarify that despite the new gig, he would remain the visual and performing arts coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, where he has been for over a decade. Snow has garnered the school division many awards and accolades during his time as the head of the arts program for all the division’s schools.
“I didn’t mean to confuse folks,” Snow said. “I’m definitely not leaving.”
The executive director position of the VMEA is a part-time job, and Snow will be completing his duties on the weekends and in the evening.
Snow has been a member of the VMEA since he began teaching 19 years ago. He’s very familiar with the organization and the opportunities it gives teachers and students.
When Snow saw that the executive director position was available, he discussed it with his supervisors in HCPS, who encouraged him to seek out the opportunity.
“HCPS is always supporting staff to take risks,” Snow said, adding that he saw this role as an opportunity to strengthen connections not just across the state but across the country as well. “They are very supportive of you taking on opportunities that help you to grow and to find work that balances you.”
Snow said he is grateful to the HCPS administration for being supportive of this new role.
As the executive director of the Virginia Music Educators Association, Snow will be the head of the umbrella that encompasses many organizations such as the Band Directors Association and the Orchestra Directors Association. He will be overseeing and supporting logistics, marketing and branding and foundation scholarships. VMEA is collaboratively based and does not have a four-wall home, Snow said.
“It is a valuable organization for teachers, ensuring that music happens for the kids of the commonwealth,” Snow said.
According to the VMEA’s website: “The mission of the Virginia Music Educators Association is to provide leadership and professional development to ensure quality music education.”
HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards said of the appointment: “I’m always excited when an HCPS staff member is elevated to a state leadership role. It reflects well on our division and brings us added insight into process and planning at the state level. Mr. Snow is a renown leader in fine arts education, and we’re happy to share his brilliance with others so that more students may experience the benefits of innovative fine arts education.”
