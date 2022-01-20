At a meeting Tuesday, the Harrisonburg City School Board received its first report from the programming committee tasked with designing and developing programming and facilities design to serve both Harrisonburg High School and the city’s second high school, which is slated to open in fall 2024.
One of the topics of the report is a starting point for deciding on attendance zones for HHS and HHS2.
School Board has the authority to redistrict and decide attendance zones, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The division’s full policy states: “Division lines will be established based upon the capacity of the schools; the number of children of school age living in the area; the natural boundaries, city limits, and major traffic arteries; the safety of the students going to and from school; the exceptional educational needs of the student; and the need to provide cultural, racial, and economic balance.
Changes in attendance areas will be determined by the Board, upon recommendation of the division Superintendent based on the need to provide for the orderly administration of the schools, the competent instruction of the students, and the health, safety, best interests, and general welfare of all students.”
The programming committee brought forth a possible way that the attendance zones for HHS and HHS2 could fall — Thomas Harrison Middle School students could go to HHS and Skyline Middle School students could go to HHS2.
This suggestion, along with other considerations based on the School Board policy regarding redistricting, will result in a staff recommendation on the topic, which will most likely be brought forth at the board’s next work session on Feb. 15. The main individuals who will make the recommendation are Richards, Pat Lintner, chief academic officer, and April Howard, the chief operating officer for student support.
“We do have a very convenient potential recommendation,” Richards said of the committee’s suggestion of aligning one middle school with one high school and the other middle school with the other high school.
Richards said the programming committee’s recommendation may end up being his, or he may bring multiple recommendations.
Either way, Richards said he will recommend to the School Board that a public hearing be held to allow members of the public to speak on his recommendation before a final decision is made. The final decision lies in the hands of the School Board.
“There is still a process and there are people who want to feel like they’re a part of it, and we want to give them that,” Richards said.
The programming committee’s report also included a recommendation of opening HHS2 in fall 2024 as opposed to winter 2023. The panel felt the disruption to student learning would be too great to move a large population to a new school during the year.
The programming committee’s report can be viewed on the School Board’s website.
