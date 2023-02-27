Long gone are the days of paper mache volcano science experiments — city school students brought out robotic arms, a miniature eco-friendly town and beads made from cereal boxes.
Students from Harrisonburg City Public Schools set up projects at the Valley Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for STEM Day, with a theme of going green.
City elementary and middle schools alongside Harrisonburg High School students set up 72 exhibits in the first level of the mall — about 208 kids participated. The last time HCPS held a STEM Day was in 2019.
“The goal is to really have people seeing what STEM is in our community, and how great our students are. And then also to have fun and learn,” said Amy Sabarre, director of HCPS STEM education.
While STEM-themed lessons are taught in elementary schools, kids get their first chance at applying to a STEM course in seventh grade at Thomas Harrison Middle School and Skyline Middle School. Students from both schools brought out the projects they’ve been working on since November.
Some of them included beeswax wraps, eco-friendly laundry detergent, t-shirt grocery bags and natural lip balm.
Seventh grader Armando and eighth grader Adrian had an information poster about electric cars versus gas cars – the consensus was that electric cars are the best option, even if they aren’t entirely clean.
Stephanie Nelson, a STEM coordinator for Thomas Harrison Middle School, and Carol Hall, a physical science teacher at Skyline Middle School, said Saturday was a result of hours of student research and experimenting to meet the theme of going green.
Nelson said the middle schools have a flagship program in Virginia, because the course is daily and allows students to dig deep in the STEM field.
“Being able to say, ‘Okay Nick, tomorrow, you still have all this time,’ we don't have to be like rush, rush, rush. You have this period to investigate and improve,” Nelson said.
The high school STEM program is a bit stricter for kids to get into. And Saturday made it clear why.
The HHS Governor's STEM Academy has three tracks students can choose from: technology and engineering, math and science, and health care.
Students on the health care path can become certified nursing assistants while still in high school, Myron Blosser, director of HHS Governor's STEM Academy, said. HHS also offers a dual enrollment engineering course that equates to Engineering 112 at James Madison University.
On the engineering side of things Saturday, a group of high school students built a robotic arm that people got to test out.
The students 3-D printed a robot arm that was hooked up and reacted to sensors on a glove.
The sensors measure how much resistance your arm is giving, and how much you're bending it. The robotic arm is coded to position itself a certain way when it's bent at a certain angle.
The group designed the project to hypothetically help veterinarians perform surgery. One student said robotic arms are most commonly used in surgery, construction, as well as prosthetic limbs.
Geoff Estes, who leads the HHS Robotics Team, said the team had one of its most successful seasons this year.
"They're just out there killing it," he said.
Harrisonburg Elementary Schools worked together for their STEM display.
Sarah Rimer, a STEM and advanced learning specialist at Smithland Elementary School, said the schools had a family STEM night where they created STEMVille, a miniature green community that took up half a room in the mall.
Students from her school made wind turbines that stood over miniature bodies of water.
Rimer helps teachers incorporate STEM lessons into their classes, to expose young children to the material they can buckle down with in middle and high school.
Harrisonburg Education Foundation helped sponsor the event and Lowes donated a grass carpet for a sensory room Sabarre helped construct in the mall.
"I wanted to have something for our littlest learners," Rimer said, glancing at the children playing with nature items on the green carpet.
