With their family and friends present and sitting in the jury box in courtroom A in the Harrisonburg Circuit Court, Emma Phillips, Andy Kohen and Kristen Loflin were sworn in as School Board members.
Repeating after circuit court Clerk Chaz Haywood, Phillips, Loflin and Kohen promised to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia. They swore to execute their duties as School Board members to the best of their abilities.
This was not the first swearing in for Kohen or Loflin who currently serve on the board. It’s the first term for Phillips. The three School Board members ran a campaign together and handily beat opponents, incumbent Obie Hill and newcomer Corin Jackson in last month’s election.
According to certified results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Phillips had the most votes with 5,643, followed by Loflin with 5,506 and Kohen with 5,476. Jackson received 3,797 votes, and Hill got 2,921.
Newly appointed School Board member Tom Domonoske will face a special election in 2023 and a regular election in 2024 if he chooses to seek more time on the School Board.
Jackson sought a spot on the School Board recently via a special appointment. However, the School Board decided on Domonoske.
Phillips said prior to the election that some of her prioritieson School Board would be to support underrepresented populations in their access to education opportunities including STEM education.
Phillips is also concerned about equity and making sure any policies passed by the School Board reflect that.
“Our schools are only as strong as the teachers in our classrooms. I want to hire and retain the best possible teachers,” Phillips has said. “HCPS should be actively seeking out diverse teachers that mirror our diverse community. We should increase compensation for our teachers and respect them as the experienced professionals they are.”
Loflin said she was invigorating upon hearing the results and that she didn’t know how the election would turn out. However, the city proved that it is “inclusive and kind.”
Kohen said the results, all three of them being elected shows that the city still believes in “diversity, dignity and the importance of every student.”
The first School Board meeting with the new Board will be Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.