The Harrisonburg City School Board will meet for a work session Tuesday to discuss a number of items, including possibly adding lacrosse at the secondary level, which includes middle and high schools.
According to the agenda for next week's work session, Harrisonburg City Public Schools has received a time-sensitive, one-time offer of $50,000 from a private donor to assist in adding lacrosse to its athletics portfolio at the secondary level.
Staff members have documented the logistical requirements, including anticipated budget for this proposal, and will review this with the School Board and take feedback on the potential of adding lacrosse at all or some secondary schools as well as the timing of such a potential addition.
The addition or deletion of athletics programs falls under the School Board's authority.
The School Board will also receive an update on the new family resource center, school security and will approve a 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
The School Board has been waiting to approve a final budget while awaiting the General Assembly to do the same. The School Board will hear of any revenue changes as a result of a state-approved budget and how it may affect the operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The School Board meets for its work session at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers on Tuesday.
The public can view the meeting on the local government channel on Xfinity and also via the City of Harrisonburg's website at https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.