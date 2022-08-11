It’s safe to say that the STEM acronym was not a known thing when Diana Ferguson began teaching with Harrisonburg City Public Schools 38 years ago.
But when the school division wanted to implement a STEM program for all students, Ferguson was one of the people that Amy Sabarre, director of STEM education, approached to get the program off the ground.
“All throughout my career I have believed in hands-on learning,” Ferguson said. She is a product of HCPS and has spent her entire teaching career there. Ferguson taught kindergarten for 19 years and is now the advanced learning and STEM specialist at Waterman Elementary School.
Ferguson was recently recognized as the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association Teacher of the Year. She competed with teachers across the commonwealth for the distinction.
Ferguson was nominated by Sabarre, who originally chose her to help bring STEM to the students of Harrisonburg.
“It’s quite an honor and has been quite the experience,“ Ferguson said.
In May, a representative from Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association came to Waterman to talk with Ferguson and observe her class as part of the award process. Ferguson said the best part about all of this was getting to share and receive new STEM ideas for her students.
What makes HCPS a little different from other school programs is that STEM is integrated into every grade level for all students, and it also integrates other content areas such as language arts.
“I love learning new things and I love problem-solving,” Ferguson said. “Knowing this field is going to continue to grow and we don’t know what jobs are going to be available for students, I have to prepare for that.”
Indeed, it was Ferguson’s adaptability and thirst for learning that made Sabarre think of her for this recognition in the first place.
“She amazed me with her ability to grow and change,” Sabarre said, citing the makerspace that Ferguson created at Waterman as one example of that. “After many years in education, she pushes boundaries and wants to learn new things.”
Ferguson wasn’t the only one recognized by the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association.
The Skyline Middle School STEM Explorations Academy was also recognized as Middle School Program of the Year. The school also competed with others from throughout the commonwealth for this honor. The awards chair spoke of the many innovative, integrated projects that are available to STEM students at SMS. The program’s growth and large student participation were also touted. The program is run my teachers Ashley Lambert, Tina Showalter and Catherine Buchanan.
Like Ferguson, Lambert, who is the STEM coordinator at Skyline, said she loves the project-based, hands-on qualities that STEM lends itself to.
“Students learn about a concept and then they have to apply that concept to real-life, real-world programs and have to come up with solutions,” Lambert said.
Lambert said she is passionate about learning new things that she can bring into the classroom at Skyline. In fact, Lambert spent Wednesday in a training to learn about a new wood engraving tool that she plans to introduce at Skyline.
“For some of them, because they are only 12, this is the first time they’ve used power tools,” Lambert said. “I love watching them go from scared and nervous to empowered.”
Along with the program’s integration of different subjects, it’s also the program’s diversity that stood out to the judging committee, Sabarre surmised. It’s a quality that HCPS possesses across the board. It is one of the most diverse school divisions in the commonwealth.
“We also have amazing teachers who champion this program to students,” Sabarre said.
