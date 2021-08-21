Tuesday night the Harrisonburg City School Board approved a recommendation from Superintendent Michael Richards to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Monday, the deadline for when employees need to be vaccinated and when those who choose not to need to start testing weekly will be announced.
Monday's vote came after a brief discussion by the School Board, but no opportunity for the public to speak on the topic. Richards said that it did not require input from the public or a vote from the School Board.
"My primary responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe," Richards said. "The vaccine is the number one public health mitigation strategy for doing that. The decision to mandate the vaccine with exemptions for religious and medical reasons is a management decision that does not require a board vote and is not a matter for public discussion."
Richards said the School Board may, at times, choose to support his decisions by voting even when the decision could be made without their consent.
The School Board has taken into account and agreed with most of Richards' recommendations throughout the pandemic, including the decision of universal indoor mask wearing to start the school year. His recommendation and the School Board's decision came before the Gov. Ralph Northam made it a state-wide mandate.
Those employees who opt out of getting the vaccine will be required to get tested weekly and wear masks, even if Northam lifts the mask mandate in schools.
