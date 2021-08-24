An announcement went out to Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees on Monday letting them know they need to upload proof of having gotten the COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 30.
The School Board approved a vaccine mandate for all employees with a 4-2 vote last week.
Those who choose not to get vaccinated for religious or medical reasons will have to submit proof of weekly tests starting Sept. 24, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
Employees who don't get vaccinated also must wear masks at all times indoors and will continue to do so even if the governor lifts the mask mandate for schools.
About 85% of HCPS employees received the COVID-19 vaccine through clinics hosted by the school division at the beginning of the year. It only stands to reason that number has gone up, Richards said.
So far, about 200 employees have submitted their proof of vaccination.
— Staff Report

