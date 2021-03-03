At a School Board meeting Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards proposed a budget for fiscal year 2021-22 that includes a 4% raise for employees and an additional 1% raise for custodians.
The budget was based on projected state, local and federal revenue and balanced with an increase in expenditures to match increased revenue, including the employee raises.
The state budget is still making its way through the General Assembly, but Richards based his budget off of a proposed revenue increase of $5 million, or 11.33%. This is based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, but the House of Delegates and Senate versions would contain even more money for HCPS.
The school division can expect local revenue to be unchanged from the current budget.
Federal revenue will increase by $1.37 million, or 30.15%, as a result of an increase in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act for Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funding.
In total, HCPS can expect to see a budget increase of at least $6.42 million.
In addition to a 4% raise for employees, Richards’ proposed budget includes the creation of 38.25 full-time equivalent positions. There is also additional money for things such as nursing, textbooks, maintenance, equity and engagement, transportation, technology and career and technical education.
This is the first step in approving an operating budget that will begin on July 1 and continue through June 30, 2022. If a version of the budget is approved at the state level that includes more money, Richards’ budget will be amended to reflect that.
Once revenue numbers are nailed down in the coming weeks, School Board members will ask Richards to make any changes they would like to see. Then, the budget will be approved by the School Board and make its way to City Council for final approval.
“Harrisonburg City Public Schools is fortunate to have strong support from the School Board, City Council, and the public for its continuing effort to provide a quality education for all of Harrisonburg’s students,” Richards said. “From construction and maintenance of safe, appropriate facilities to innovating with engaging and meaningful programs to attracting and retaining talented staff, few communities in the commonwealth enjoy the kind of board and council partnership and public support that Harrisonburg has enjoyed for many years.”
