It has been more than 30 years since the family life curriculum for Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been revised, and new requirements by the Virginia Department of Education have necessitated an overhaul of the program.
At a work session on Tuesday, April Howard, chief officer for student support, gave an update on recommendations based on the work of a subcommittee that has been meeting over the past few months.
The first big change involves the name. It is being recommended that the name of the program, which addresses developmental and emotional changes experienced by youth, be changed to healthy life skills. The subcommittee of the the School Health Advisory Board is made up of staff, parents, community members and students.
“In an attempt to remove the stigma and reflect the broader scope of content, the committee created a new title,” Howard said. “This title encompasses additional topics such as mental health and overall well-being.”
The state requirements have also changed and now require school divisions to address female genital mutilation, human trafficking and gender identity. Some topics that need to be expanded upon include human anatomy and pregnancy prevention.
A survey was sent to families asking about the strengths and weaknesses of the current program and ways that it can be approved, Howard said.
Some strengths identified include: it’s online and remote, addresses issues cross-culturally, and has a broad delivery in when it is taught to fit into the students’ day.
Some issues identified with the current program include: a lack of a full-time coordinator to lead efforts, lack of ongoing staff training, large class sizes, and inconsistent curriculum across schools, Howard said.
The committee is recommending that the division change name to healthy life skills; provide ongoing professional development for all staff; create a webpage for the program; provide more transparency with parents and the community; ensure that all junior and senior students receive healthy life skills training; ensure consistency across schools; add a coordinator position to the budget; and update and approve a curriculum based on new state standards.
There were some concerns from School Board members about the sensitive nature of some of the new state requirements.
Member Obie Hill asked about the parent survey and whether parents were asked about the specific topics, such as female genital mutilation. Hill encouraged Howard and the student support services team to look into this before the School Board approves recommendations.
Member Kaylene Seigle asked whether students could opt out of all or part of the proposed program. Howard said students can opt out entirely or partially depending on the topic.
The School Board will discuss this more at a later meeting.
