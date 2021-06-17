It is being recommended to the Harrisonburg School Board that an outside consulting firm be brought in for the 2021-22 school year to help guide the fixing of salary scale discrepancies.
At a work session Tuesday, School Board members heard a history of salary scales, improvements that have been made to them in the last decade, and recommended next steps. The presentation was given by Tracy Shaver, chief academic officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The starting salary for teachers in 1992 was $21,992. Thirty years later, the starting salary for teachers is $48,500. Salary scales in 2011 included more than 36 steps, and were condensed to 30 in 2012. That resulted in a $3,100 gap between the top two steps; this gap widened to $5,525 by 2014.
A salary task force that included teacher representatives from each school throughout the division was convened in 2017 to review salary scales and make recommendations to the superintendent, according to Shaver’s presentation.
Steps on the salary scales were adjusted by between 1.95% and 9.53% to create parity and consistency. For instance, the difference between the top two steps was addressed, which resulted in decreasing the gap between these two steps to $1,032 for this coming fiscal year — 2022.
Using data obtained from the Virginia Education Association’s 2020-21 salary survey, Harrisonburg City Public Schools ranked fourth at each five-year increment, with 15 other school divisions within the regional labor market.
While work has been done to bring the salary scales to a fair place, it is being recommended by the Strategic Planning Committee that Evergreen Solutions LLC be brought in during the 2021-22 school year to conduct a salary audit. Its services would cost $24,500.
The salary study would include a review of all pay schedules and salary supplements; collecting and reviewing current environmental pay data within HCPS; developing strategic positioning recommendations using market data and best practices; developing compensation structure and implementation impacts; developing and submitting draft and final reports that summarize findings and make recommendations along with implementation costs.
If approved by the School Board, consulting work will begin with collecting salary schedules and holding focus group meetings in October. A final report along with recommendations would be shared with the School Board in February 2022.
