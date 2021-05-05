While Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been able to return all kindergarten through eighth-grade students to in-person learning four days per week and prekindergarten two days a week, Harrisonburg High School lags behind due to overcrowding, social distancing requirements, and the imperative to not disrupt learning as the end of the school year approaches, Superintendent Michael Richards said at a School Board meeting Tuesday.
Looking ahead to the fall semester, staff are facing the challenge of providing in-person learning to any student who wants to return, Richards said. Preliminary data indicate that 80% or more of HHS students will desire to be in-person five days per week, he said. It is expected that this number may be higher and will grow as the start of the 2021-22 school year approaches, according to Richards.
With Richards expecting the school to be overcrowded by more than 600 students once enrollment recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the main challenge is common areas, such as hallways, atriums, entry and exit points, and dining areas, he said. With this in mind, staff are exploring the potential of adding two large temporary buildings in the parking lot where 14 mobile classrooms are, he said. Current enrollment is 1,800 students in a school designed for 1,350, but most students are learning virtually because of the pandemic.
The two new buildings would be in addition to the 14 mobile classrooms currently in the parking lot. A significant number of parking spaces would be taken up by these structures.
Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for HCPS, has been researching this issue and talked about it at the meeting Tuesday.
“We have been overcrowded for a number of years,” Mackail said. “When you add the mitigation strategies ... it overcrowds us even more.”
Adding mobile classrooms solves the issue of crowding for classrooms, he said, but it doesn’t solve the core space issue. Dining is a particularly big problem.
“We’re running out of solutions,” Mackail said.
More than 150 parking spaces have been taken up by mobile classrooms so far, Mackail said. But the only solution to the dining issue is to take up more parking spaces for temporary spaces for students to eat, he said.
Mackail estimated 1,500 students would return in the fall and need somewhere to eat lunch. Richards said the figure was based on 80% of students returning, but he expects even more will return to in-person learning in the fall.
There were four lunch shifts prior to the pandemic. A partial solution is to go to five lunch shifts, Mackail said.
This would mean finding a space that can accommodate 150 students per lunch shift while also maintaining social distance, he said.
The school division is looking at adding two large buildings that can hold 120 students and 100 students apiece, while also distancing.
“That’s what we’re looking at,” Mackail said.
But they aren’t cheap. They cost $200,000 to install and $8,700 a month to rent, Mackail said, and it will also sacrifice another 50 parking spots.
HHS is already investing a lot of money in mobile classrooms, on top of the addition of these new buildings, he said.
The total current yearly spending on rental units at HHS is $284,600, which doesn’t include utilities.
“This is the only solution that is viable to allow for our kids to eat,” Mackail said.
Richards said this process takes months to get put into place so staff members are moving forward. The rental contract on these buildings would be five years, he said. The price tag is greater for a shortened time frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.