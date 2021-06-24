In Harrisonburg City Public Schools, over 70 languages are spoken by the student population. The No. 1 spoken language isn’t English — it’s Spanish.
This means that dual language teachers are invaluable to teaching students. However, there has been a recent shortage of dual language teachers.
The reason is complicated, said Shawn Printz, director of human resources for the school division.
“We had a few late resignations and one person was promoted into a coach role,” Printz said.
These things happen in all teaching positions, but hiring a dual language teacher isn’t as simple as a math teacher. There isn’t the same pool of candidates locally or even in the state, which means the school division has to recruit nationally and even internationally.
Recruiting internationally poses its own complications. Teachers must secure a Virginia teaching license and what is referred to as a H-1B visa to work in the United States.
And after all that, supporting teachers in an international move is challenging, Printz said.
HCPS works with the University of Puerto Rico to recruit, which is somewhat easier as candidates are citizens of the United States and do not need a visa. But relocation still poses an issue.
“We have great immigration attorneys that we work with,” Printz said. And the Virginia Department of Education is helpful in providing resources to assist with the process for international teaching candidates to relocate and work in Virginia, he said.
But it’s still challenging when multiple positions open up at the same time. Currently, four dual language teaching slots need to be filled before the start of the 2021-22 school year to meet learning needs.
There is some ease of burden on the horizon, however. Soon, HCPS will be working with an outside consulting firm that will help with international recruitment efforts, as well as hiring a more diverse teaching staff in general.
“We are working to improve our recruiting efforts, and we hope it will impact our recruiting of bilingual and multicultural educators,” Printz said.
(1) comment
Or maybe the students could be taught... English
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.