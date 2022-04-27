It’s not a coincidence that J.R. Snow has been the coordinator of visual and fine arts for Harrisonburg City Public Schools for eight years, and that for the last eight years the school division has been named a best community for music education by the National Association of Music Merchants.
And while Snow will say that he is orchestrating changes and growth to the school division’s fine arts program, it’s the teachers, and support from the administration that has made it the success that it is.
It was announced this week that HCPS has once again been named a top community for music education. Snow said he’s shooting for 10 years with the distinction.
Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students, according to a press release. According to the press release, to qualify for the Best Communities designation, HCPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, the press release says.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has 16 music teachers, which is on the higher end for a school division of its size, Snow said. There is a full-time dedicated music teacher at each of the elementary schools, for example. Some school divisions share a music teacher at the elementary level. At the middle school level, there is a choir, band and orchestra teacher. At the high school level there are those three plus a composition and general music teacher.
The orchestra program didn’t exist before Snow came to HCPS. There has also been an expansion of music technology courses.
“That’s it’s own instrument, the computer,” Snow said. “There is going to be a lot more of that in the future.”
Looking to the future and expanding music education in ways that make sense have kept the program strong. Snow is always challenging his teachers to find ways to innovate. For instance, Stone Spring Elementary School is a music-focused school where music is readily incorporated into the classroom. HCPS is offering music classes for English language learners, as well.
“I want there to be an on-ramp for every student for music education,” Snow said. “Equity, excellence and opportunity.”
Not every school division has as much buy-in for its fine arts program as HCPS does, Snow said. The results that have come from the support the program has received have motivated both the administration and community to advocate for the fine arts program, Snow said.
“For a long time before I arrived, the community was asking for this as another way for students to find success,” Snow said.
In addition to the recognition by the National Association of Music Merchants, the music department at Harrisonburg High School was named a Blue Ribbon School by the Virginia Music Educators Association for excellence in performance.
