It was the first full day of summer, and it felt like it on Monday with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like a full 10 degrees hotter.
It was appropriate weather, however, for the first day of Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ new summer school program. This year the traditional program that catered to students who needed extra help during the summer months was revamped to focus more on enrichment.
Now called Summer Bridging and Enrichment Camp, the program was open to and free for all students in grades kindergarten through eighth. The program will run Monday through Friday for four weeks. While not a requirement, the program was highly encouraged, according to Superintendent Michael Richards. It was especially necessary for a more robust summer program to be offered after a year of virtual learning for many students.
Both students from Skyline Middle School and Thomas Harrison Middle School are stationed at the latter for this summer’s camp. According to Eric Miller, Skyline assistant principal, there are about 100 Skyline students in attendance.
The day starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Some students are in one course the entire time. Others participate in one course from 8 to 10:15 a.m., at which time they have “brunch,” as Miller is calling their early in the day lunch. At 10:45 a.m. they participate in their second course of the day.
Focused on enrichment, courses include everything from video game design and engineering to learning about and how to play soccer.
“There are field trips and hands-on projects,” Miller said, adding that it was meant to make up for lost opportunities during the school year.
“When we started designing summer school back in the winter, we didn’t know if we were coming back,” Miller said of the second semester. “We want to focus on the social and emotional needs of the student as well.”
When designing programming, teachers were asked to brainstorm some courses they would like to teach, and from there a Google form was sent to families asking them to choose their top five courses. Students were placed in either top one or two course.
When he began planning for this summer’s program, Richards couldn’t predict what the virus would be doing and what the world would look like half a year out. But he could predict that come June the weather would be nice enough and warm enough to host children outdoors, where they could spread out.
“I wanted to promise students that they would be back together,” Richards said.
To pay for a four-week summer camp for all students, HCPS is using a few different funding sources. It is using already budgeted funds for summer school, enrichment opportunities, as well as funds from the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The cost of the summer program has not been shared with the School Board yet.
The starting date for the program was chosen to give teachers a small break between the end of the 2020-21 school year and the start of summer school, but also to give enough time between the start of the next school year and the end of summer school to allow for new teachers to be trained.
I think a class on “how to play soccer” will be very helpful to those behind in their academics. Why not a class on “how to play futsal”?
