Now that a judge has dismissed part of a case brought by parents and teachers against Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and decided to move forward with part, the lawsuit has entered the discovery phase, said Vincent Wagner, senior counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom.
A group of teachers and parents are suing the School Board and Superintendent Michael Richards over a policy that they feel violates their freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
In June, HCPS teachers Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Laura Nelson and parents Timothy Nelson, John Stephens and Nicolette Stephens filed a lawsuit that claimed the school division’s policy violates their freedom of speech and religion. The plaintiffs are represented by Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group.
The HCPS policy was implemented in August 2021, to follow a model from the Virginia Department of Education.
In an opinion letter issued Friday, Circuit Court Judge Andrew Baugher dismissed the parent plaintiff’s arguments and allowed the teacher plaintiff’s case to continue.
The parent plaintiffs alleged that HCPS employees are “forbidden” from notifying them “if their children were to seek to undergo social transition,” however, Baugher ruled that the HCPS policy asks teachers to inform the school counselor of gender identity issues and have the counselor lead a discussion with parents.
“Dr. Richards’ unrebutted testimony indicates that, at this time, HCPS is not disciplining teachers for failing to ask students their preferred names and pronouns, for failing to use a student’s preferred names and pronouns, or for sharing (or not sharing) such information with parents,” Baugher wrote.
He wrote that the parent plaintiffs failed to show how they’ve been affected by these practices.
“We’re happy that the teachers’ claims are going forward,” Wagner said.
Both sides of the lawsuit will now gather information on what is going on in Harrisonburg City Public Schools in order to build a case for or against the school division. This is called the discovery phase of the lawsuit.
Once that’s completed a trial date will be set, but there isn’t a date yet, Wagner said.
“I’m looking forward to using that information and how it applies across the state for parents’ rights,” he said.
