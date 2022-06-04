Before the pandemic, Harrisonburg City Public Schools used summer meal delivery as a source of outreach between the school division and families. The mobile café traveled from neighborhood to neighborhood throughout the week, bringing not just meals, but enrichment activities for students and a chance for the mobile café volunteers to talk with families and get to know them outside of school.
These opportunities haven’t been offered since summer of 2019. In 2020, the mobile café was not in use. Instead, families went to the schools and picked up meals through contactless, curbside service.
But summer meal service is “transitioning back to a normal model,” said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition. That means in addition to meal pick up at each of the schools, the mobile café will be running Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 29, with the exception of July 4 and July 5.
Meals will be offered to any child under the age of 18 with no other qualifications needed. If students are attending summer school, they will receive both breakfast and lunch during that programming.
Last summer, the mobile café went by neighborhoods once a week and families would pick up meals for the week. But there was no outdoor seating for students to enjoy their lunch, or enrichment activities, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, Early said.
Early said she is excited to reintroduce the enrichment part of the mobile café’s mission, which is also a mission of the school division.
Most days volunteers will have books and jump ropes and other small activities that students can engage in. But there will be larger events as well, such as JMUke, an inclusive musical act featuring ukuleles, will perform at each of the café’s stops. The fire department and police department will be hosting activities. The JMU mobile reading unit, the Gus Bus, will also be stopping by during the summer, Early said.
“It’s nice that we can bring back that other piece to it, the school and family engagement,” Early said.
To see the full schedule for both the mobile café and the curbside pick up at the schools, visit the HCPS website at harrisonburg.k12.va.us.
Rockingham County Public Schools will be offering a summer meal program during its summer school program between July 12 and July 29. On those dates, free meals will be available for families with children 18 years and under on a first come, first serve basis, said Jennifer Williams, supervisor of food and nutrition services for RCPS.
Breakfast will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and lunch will be available 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meals will be available at the following schools: Cub Run Elementary School, Elkton Elementary School, Elkton Middle School, Fulks Run Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, John C Myers Elementary School, John Wayland Elementary School, Lacey Spring Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School, Montevideo Middle School, Mountain View Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School, Peak View Elementary School, Plains Elementary School, Pleasant Valley Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, South River Elementary School, and Wilbur Pence Middle School.
