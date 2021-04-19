The decision didn’t come as a shock to Harrisonburg City School Board member Kristen Loflin, but it was still a disappointment.
Last week, Harrisonburg released its proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and funding for the city’s second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2, was not included.
After breaking ground in 2019, the project was put on hold this time last year because of the economic hit that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s contract with Nielsen Builders was put on a pause for a year, a pause that is quickly drawing to its conclusion without a resolution.
Loflin has been a member of the liaison committee between the School Board and City Council concerning the HHS2 project since last year when she was School Board vice chair. The committee didn’t meet much last year after the project was put on hold, but has met several times this year, including twice in person.
The last committee meeting was right before the budget was announced, and based on the sentiments of those who spoke from the city side, including City Manager Eric Campbell, it was clear what the city’s stance on continuing the project would be, Loflin said.
But that didn’t make the announcement that there was no clear path to restarting the project any easier to swallow, Loflin said.
“I want City Council to think about our city schools — and they usually do — as their projects also,” Loflin said. Instead City Council offered up the idea that the division could use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to restart the project for now. Loflin described the attitude of at least Campbell as “we have our own projects.”
“That’s a little bit of a letdown. I thought we were all on the same page that we thought this was our project,” Loflin said.
The School Board plans to use part of the $11.8 million in ARP money to restart the project, but that will only go so far in constructing the $105 million high school. The money goes through the city, but it’s up to the School Board to decide how to use it.
Loflin said the School Board has been corresponding with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., about how it plans to use the federal relief funds and Warner is excited to see it being used for something big like building a new school.
With the rollout of vaccines, it’s much easier to look ahead to when things can return to normal. However, with the current crowding at Harrisonburg High School, the school will not be able to open up normally and still maintain some social distancing, which undoubtedly will be a norm for a while, at current capacity.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said a second high school remains a high priority.
“I am 100% sympathetic to those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and they are in my heart and mind right now; but can’t we help them and also get our students the facilities they need? Ample federal relief revenue has been provided, and more is on the way,” he said in an email. “I truly believe we can do both. I’m confident that the City Council and the School Board, working together, can figure this out.”
School Board member Obie Hill said the city’s budget isn’t final.
“It was foreseeable that our City Council decided not to include funding for HHS2 in the 2022 fiscal year budget as we are still grappling with a pandemic, but what was presented on Tuesday was a ‘proposed budget’ for the 2022 fiscal year that could be amended before its adoption by the end of May,” he said. “It is true that the economic impact of the pandemic has created a deficit in meal and lodging tax revenue for our city, however, there is a silver lining, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, that was presented at our council’s meeting held on Tuesday. This bill provides additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, which includes our state and local government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.