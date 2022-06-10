In a pavilion filled with about 70 people, witty remarks and detailed stories reiterated one thing — Craig Mackail is someone who gets things done.
Mackail celebrated his 34-year career in education surrounded by family, friends and colleagues during a gathering at Westover Park on Thursday.
“He’s the guy that everyone counts on,” Mackail’s wife, Carla, said with a smile.
Mackail, who announced his retirement as Harrisonburg City Public Schools operations chief in April, has been with the school system for 20 years. He’s worked in operations since 2005 and has overseen the construction of five school buildings, including the construction of Rocktown High School that’s currently underway.
Construction isn’t the only responsibility Mackail had to bear as head of operations. He also oversaw school safety, transportation, school nutrition, truancy and attendance.
Mackail said he’s most proud of his work behind the scenes that helped children succeed in school.
“Any of those things that I was involved in that made it a little better for kids to learn — that’s probably what I’m most proud of,” Mackail said.
Colleagues exchanged anecdotes about Mackail that drew laughter, applause and tears from the crowd.
Harrisonburg Police Department Capt. Rod Pollard highlighted Mackail’s efforts toward school safety and his collaboration with HPD and Harrisonburg Fire Department. Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator of HFD, and Chief Matthew Tobia also commended Mackail for his work with them over the years.
“I know Craig's legacy is going to continue in the schools, but that legacy is absolutely going to extend in the police department for many, many years to come,” Pollard said.
HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards gave a “bittersweet” goodbye to Mackail, saying he hopes the retiree comes back to visit frequently.
“This guy has worked tirelessly for the safety and security of our students as our No. 1 responsibility,” Richards said. “So, he builds the schools and keeps them safe.”
Mackail said he’ll miss the people he worked with most in retirement.
“I'm gonna miss every one of these people that are here today,” Mackail said. “Harrisonburg City Schools has always treated me very well. I always felt that I was lucky to work here.”
Before his career in operations, Mackail was the athletic director for James Madison University men’s basketball in 1988 and the athletic trainer for Spotswood High School in Rockingham County five years later. He was then hired by HCPS in 2002 to lead athletics at Harrisonburg High School.
Mackail’s retirement is effective July 1. He and Carla recently bought a 5-acre farm and will continue raising animals in a small operation during his retirement. Shawn Printz, HCPS director of human resources, will be taking Mackail’s place as operations chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.