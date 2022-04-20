There are nine school buildings in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and a 10th one is under construction now. Craig Mackail has overseen the construction of half of them.
Mackail has been with HCPS for 20 years and has worked in operations, which oversees school construction, since 2005. Mackail was transitioning from the athletic director role at Harrisonburg High School to supervisor of operations when Harrisonburg High School was completed. After that he immediately began overseeing the construction of Smithland Elementary School and Skyline Middle School in 2006.
In 2011 he was in charge of the renovation of the current Central Office. In 2013, when school safety was at the forefront of everyone’s minds following the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Mackail oversaw the reconstruction of every school’s vestibule.
In 2015 both Bluestone Elementary School and Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center were constructed. And in 2019, Mackail began his last project, construction of the city’s second high school, which will soon have a name but for now is known as HHS2.
Mackail will retire from HCPS at the end of June after a 34-year career in education.
“This has been my privilege to work for Harrisonburg City Schools,” he said.
Mackail began his career at James Madison University in 1988 as the athletic director for men’s basketball. While he enjoyed the job, the evening games and travel became too much after his daughter was born. Mackail began working for Rockingham County Public Schools in 1993 as the athletic trainer for Spotswood High School. He held the position until 2002 when he was hired by HCPS to lead athletics at Harrisonburg High School.
Like before at JMU, athletics was taking up Mackail’s evenings when he would rather be home with his two kids, who are now adults. The supervisor of operations position opened up in Central Office and Mackail took it in 2004. He has remained in operations since, and is now the chief operating officer for HCPS. Mackail has served under four superintendents over the last 20 years.
As head of operations, Mackail’s realm of responsibilities is vast. While overseeing construction projects is a big part of the job, particularly now while a new high school is being built, Mackail also oversees school nutrition, transportation, school safety, and truancy and attendance.
“I have been lucky that I’ve enjoyed every job I’ve had,” Mackail said. “It’s been an interesting trajectory, my career.”
There are those aspects of the job that Mackail won’t miss when he retires, however. He’s been at almost every School Board meeting since he started in operations in 2004. He is also the person who gets on the road at 4:15 a.m. when it snows to assess road conditions in order to give a recommendation to the superintendent on whether school should take place that day.
But for the most part, Mackail said he has enjoyed his time with HPCS, particularly the people he’s worked with, whom he said are lifelong friends.
“I also hope I’ve made a difference in kids’ lives,” Mackail said. Being behind the scenes, every student or teacher in HCPS might not know his name. But being able to help build facilities that lead to better learning, he hopes that’s made a difference in “how teachers teach and how students learn,” he said.
After living in the city for the length of his career, Mackail and his wife recently bought a 5-acre farm and are raising animals in a small operation. Mackail said he’s looking forward to continuing that endeavor after retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.