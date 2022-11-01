It's that time of year again when school divisions look to the next fiscal year and prepare a budget that reflects changes in local, state and federal revenue.
Depending on how much funding is received, school divisions could consider raises or adding additional positions.
At a meeting on tonight, the Harrisonburg School Board will approve a timeline for developing the budget over the next few months.
The process beings this month with Harrisonburg City Public Schools' principals and supervisors receiving budget preparation information. The online budget entry portal is open and principals and supervisors prepare an expenditure budget based on input from staff, parents, advisory committees, historical expenditures, and actual program needs aligned with the strategic plan.
In December, principals and supervisors submit their budgets online. Also in December, the governor's proposed budget will be released, giving the school division a sense of what can be expected from state revenue.
in January and February, Superintendent Michael Richards will develop a proposed budget based on division goals, required mandates, program needs and revenue forecasts.
Also in February, the General Assembly may amend the state budget.
In early March the first draft of the superintendent's proposed budget will be presented to the School Board. The School Board will also hold a public hearing for anyone wanting to speak on what they would like to see included in the budget or excluded from it.
The School Board will continue working on the budget until early April, when the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will be adopted.
City Council will then approve the budget in May, just ahead of the conclusion of the current fiscal year.
The School Board will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers for its regular monthly meeting.
The public can view the meeting on the local government channel on Xfinity and also via the city of Harrisonburg's website at harrisonburgva.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
