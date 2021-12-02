The winter holidays and break from school are just around the corner for area divisions and Harrisonburg City Public Schools is planning to make sure students have access to food while on break.
Winter break begins on Dec. 22 and students return on Jan. 3.
HCPS will be distributing holiday meal boxes in partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Dec. 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Skyline Middle School in the bus loop, and at Harrisonburg High in the north parking lot during the same time. HCPS will also be providing families with a list of local food resources available during the break. That information can also be found on the school division's website.
In addition, most city schools have a back pack program in place that allows students to take a back pack full of food home with them on the weekends and in this case before students leave for break, said Andrea Early, director of school nutrition.
— Staff Report
