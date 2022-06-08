There are still a few days before students get dismissed for the summer, but local school divisions are already preparing for the next event -- summer school.
In 2021, Harrisonburg City Public Schools revamped its summer school program, in part due to the learning loss that occurred that year and the year prior because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program became longer, more intensive and open to any student who wanted to attend. Prior to this change, students had to be invited to attend summer school.
Norris Bunn, assistant principal at Smithland Elementary School, has been coordinating the school's summer school offerings. So far, 155 out of 520 students have signed up to attend.
"Before last year, we would have had half that number" signed up, Bunn said.
Summer school will take place for both elementary school and middle school students from June 21 to July 15. Elementary school students will attend from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Middle school students will attend from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The curriculum has been developed for students who are behind in reading and math, Bunn said.
"So families have to figure out if that's right for them," he said.
While the summer school program is focusing on improving literacy and math, there will also be a STEM component with lots of hands-on activities. For example, students will be given a problem and materials and asked to solve the problem using those materials.
"It helps bridge the gap between the end of this year and the beginning of the next year," Bunn said of the goal of the summer school program. "That way students don't fall farther behind."
There will be 15 teachers plus assistants leading summer school, making the ratio of students to teachers close to 10-to-1, as opposed to 20-to-1 during a normal school year. This allows for more one-on-one time between teacher and student, Bunn said.
HCPS will be using its outdoor learning spaces as much as possible during summer school.
A request for information to Rockingham County Public Schools about summer school was not responded to on Tuesday.
