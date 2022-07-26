When Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards came to the division in 2019, it was with a number of initiatives and projects he wanted to see accomplished.
One of those was to build or create outdoor learning spaces at each of the city‘s schools. Besides providing additional learning space, studies have shown that being outdoors can increase attention and learning.
While many projects and initiatives across school divisions and organizations came to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for outdoor spaces rose. But instead of creating new structures during a volatile and unprecedented time, the school division decided to work with what it had currently, including picnic tables, gardens and other sitting areas, to get kids outside. The need for social distancing and to get kids into the fresh air made outdoor learning spaces popular during the warmer months.
But now, the school division is moving forward on creating and building outdoor learning spaces at two schools specifically, said Kris Vass, coordinator of operations for HCPS.
“We are still in the planning stages,” Vass said.
The plan is to begin the projects at Keister Elementary School and Spotswood Elementary School. HCPS is working with Lantz Construction and Valley Engineering on the following for each school:
Keister Elementary School
• Pavilion and Americans with Disabilities Act access ramp
• Preparation of design drawings
• Acquiring zoning permits
• Coordination between contractor and engineering team
• Pedestrian and assembly space improvements
• Preparation of design drawings
• Erosion control plan submission to the city
Spotswood Elementary School
• Pavilion, pedestrian improvements and small outdoor classroom
• Preparation of design drawings
• Acquiring zoning permits
• Coordination between contractor and engineering team
• Enclosed courtyard
• Preparation of design drawings
• Coordination between contractor and engineering team
The plan is to eventually have outdoor learning areas at all of the schools but it will be a phased process. For example, Bluestone Elementary School is the city’s newest school and already had outdoor learning spaces as part of its construction. Each school’s outdoor learning space will be different based on the blueprint of each school’s campus.
