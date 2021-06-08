Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue to serve meals at no charge to children 18 and younger this summer at both school sites and via the Mobile Café routes.
Meals are available to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. A parent, guardian or other adult may pick up meals.
For this year only, meals may be served in bulk and to-go. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis. If a child will be attending summer programming, they will be served breakfast and lunch as part of their school day. If a child is not attending summer programming, a parent may come to any school location during the times below to receive to-go meals.
Harrisonburg High School
Monday through Thursday, June 21 through July 29 except July 5
Breakfast 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Lunch 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Skyline Middle/Smithland Elementary School
Monday through Thursday, June 21 through July 16, except July 5
Breakfast 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thomas Harrison Middle School
Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 16, except July 5
Breakfast 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Lunch 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Bluestone Elementary School
Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 16, except July 5
Breakfast 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Keister Elementary School
Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 16, except July 5
Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon
Spotswood Elementary School
Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 16, except July 5
Breakfast 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Lunch 11:10 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
Stone Spring Elementary School
Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 16, except July 5
Breakfast 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
Waterman Elementary School
Monday through Friday, June 21 through July 16 except July 5
Breakfast 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Lunch 11:20 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
For Mobile Cafe pick up locations and hours, visit the Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ website at harrisonburg.k12.va.us/.
