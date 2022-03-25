Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been awarded a grant for this summer and the 2022-23 school year by the Qualcomm Thinkabit Lab, according to a press release.
According to the press release, Qualcomm Incorporated, an international wireless technology innovator, has collaborated with HCPS since 2016 when the Thinkabit Labs' makerspaces were established at both Thomas Harrison and Skyline middle schools.
According to the press release, each year, all of the fifth-grade classes visit these labs to learn about 5G, the "Internet of Things," careers, inventions and how to program an Arduino to create their own unique invention. According to the press release, Arduino is an open-source hardware and software company, project and user community that designs and manufactures single-board microcontrollers and microcontroller kits for building digital devices.
According to the press release, the collaboration has grown to include weeklong summer computer science camps designed by the Thinkabit Lab.
According to the press release, for the upcoming school year, Qualcomm Incorporated has provided additional funding to support two weeks of summer camps and a part-time position to support the fifth-grade Thinkabit Lab "Signature Experiences."
“We are so grateful for this collaboration and what it adds to our already existing STEM educational programming,” Amy Sabarre, director of STEM education, said in a press release.
— Staff Report
