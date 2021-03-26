Harrisonburg City Public Schools continues to remain immune to some statewide and national trends affecting enrollment during the pandemic.
Home-school numbers have increased for many school divisions this past year as parents weigh their options when faced with virtual learning. In addition, kindergarten numbers have dropped for many school divisions as parents chose to wait a year to enroll their kindergarten-aged students in school during a pandemic.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools did not see much of a change in either category between last year and this year. While the state saw an 8% decrease in kindergarten enrollment this year, HCPS only saw only a 3% decrease.
And it looks like the school division is also on track to see the same number of kindergarten students in the 2021-22 school year.
Interestingly enough, the division’s kindergarten number last year at this time was 502 and that is what it has enrolled now, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for HCPS. “I don’t believe we are experiencing the same phenomenon based upon our data at this time,” Lintner said of the nationwide drop in kindergarten enrollment.
This is the time of year when the school division advertises and pushes hard for parents to enroll their kindergarten-aged student. However, enrollment continues until the day school begins and after. So it’s safe to say that Harrisonburg City Public Schools will have more kindergartners next year than it does this year.
For the current school year Rockingham County Public Schools saw the same 8% drop in kindergarten enrollment that the state saw.
The school division is seeing about 250 fewer kindergarten students enrolled for the 2021-22 school year. There are 852 kindergarteners this year, and only 602 enrolled for next year.
However, Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent for innovation and learning for RCPS, said, “It is only March, I feel confident that our kindergarten enrollment will increase and be close to the number of students we had last year.”
It remains to be seen whether the division will recoup the 8% of kindergartners it lost last year.
