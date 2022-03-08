The Harrisonburg City School Board will meet for a special budget work session today at 5:30 p.m. where raises for employees will be discussed.
At a meeting last Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Richards unveiled some proposed expenditures and expected revenues from the state and local governments.
The proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a significant increase in funding, compensation recommendations and salary adjustments of 9% on average, as well as an additional 36.5 full-time positions and 17 extended contracts.
In total, the proposed Harrisonburg City Public Schools budget for 2022-23, which begins July 1, includes a revenue increase of $14.2 million, or 15.2%.
At Tuesday’s work session, there will be a presentation of a salary study that Richards and the School Board commissioned as part of the strategic plan.
The budget includes salary increases based on that study.
“We will also go over the superintendent’s proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, and answer questions that board members sent in ahead of time as well as any they may have at the meeting,” Richards said.
The work session will take place at Harrisonburg High School in the library reference room.
The public can also view the meeting via livestream. When the meeting begins, click on the video button on the School Board’s BoardDocs page or the link on the HCPS website.
The video button and link to join the meeting will be available by 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.