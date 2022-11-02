For just less than two hours Tuesday afternoon, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge heard arguments pertaining to teaching materials and practices regarding gender identity and treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Represented by Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group, HCPS teachers Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh and Laura Nelson and parents Timothy Nelson, John Stephens and Nicolette Stephens filed a lawsuit in June that claims the division’s policy violates their First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.
City schools Superintendent Michael Richards, board members Deb Fitzgerald, Obie Hill, Andy Kohen, Kristen Loflin and Kaylene Seigle and former member Nick Swayne were named as defendants.
In August 2021, HCPS implemented a policy on the treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students, following a model policy from the Virginia Department of Education.
Attorney Vincent Wagner, from the Alliance Defending Freedom, asked Judge Andrew Baugher for an injunction that would excuse the plaintiffs’ from the policy.
HCPS’ legal counsel, M. Scott Fisher Jr. of Harman, Claytor, Corrigan and Wellman, a Richmond-based law firm, asked Baugher to dismiss the case. He said that although the plaintiffs allege they have been harmed by the policy, they are unable to identify an instance where they had to speak contrary to their beliefs, lie to parents, or were threatened with discipline by the school division.
“It’s not the controversy the plaintiffs wish it were,” Fisher said.
Baugher did not rule on either motion on Tuesday or give an indication of when his opinion may be released.
Citing a sworn statement from Richards, Fisher said the training with guidance regarding transgender and gender-questioning students was not mandatory, and HCPS’ employees faced no threat of discipline. In no way do the “best practices” direct teachers to “lie” to parents, Fisher said.
The plaintiffs have no standing on their claims, Fisher said, and they “proceed on hypotheticals.”
The lawsuit alleges that HCPS policy requires employees to start asking students their preferred names and pronouns and to immediately and always use the names and pronouns given by students. If the student’s pronouns and name differ from their declared sex at birth, the information is shared confidentially with a student’s school counselor to serve as the lead in the intervention process, the lawsuit says.
In the lawsuit, the teacher plaintiffs say the policy compels speech they strongly disagree with and restricts their speech because they must withhold students’ preferred names or pronouns from their parents.
It later claims that mental health professionals do not use a “one-size-fits-all” approach when a child experiences gender dysphoria, but HCPS “insists on pursuing a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach” with its guidelines.
Parent plaintiffs claim their parental rights are violated by the policy because their ability to direct the upbringing and education of their children is being interfered with.
Fisher said the parent plaintiffs have not shown any impact by the policy, despite students being in school for about 15 months since the practices were presented to teachers.
Wagner said materials distributed to teachers say information pertaining to a student’s preferred pronouns should be shared confidentially with a school counselor, hiding it from parents and violating “parental rights.”
“Schools don’t get to keep information from parents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.