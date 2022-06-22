The Harrisonburg City School Board approved a fiscal 2022-23 budget in March, but it was with the caveat that the General Assembly had not yet passed a budget and state revenue would most likely change after that happened. State revenue did differ in the end from what the board originally approved and it necessitated a budget amendment at Tuesday’s work session.
State revenue adjustments reflect a decrease in state aid of $1.17 million from the adopted budget. Federal revenue reflects an increase of aid by $659,528 for one-time $1,000 bonuses for Standards of Quality positions. Standards of quality positions are the minimum number of positions that a school division is required to have based on student enrollment. Almost every school division employs more than just SOQ positions. Therefore, the school division must then pick up the bill for the remaining employee bonuses. To fund the remaining bonuses it will cost the school division $1.13 million.
Local revenue remains unchanged from the approved budget.
To make up for the loss in state revenue and the increased expenditure of the employee bonuses, the School Board approved some expenditure changes to have a balanced budget.
The School Board approved a reduction of 12 full-time employees for a cost savings of $904,820. Four of those positions are Central Office positions.
A delay in the expansion of child care partnerships is saving Harrisonburg City Public Schools $236,000. The Great Oak Academy is yielding savings of $304,000. The school division will delay the implementation of the Jump-In program, which will save $160,000. And finally, realigning alternative education, special education and instructional nonpersonnel lines to actual expenditures will save $98,000.
“We were worried they cut us $4 million,“ said Superintendent Michael Richards. “We are fairly certain we’ll have to cut $1.7 million. ... It’s painful.”
Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for HCPS, said he does not anticipate the state revenue numbers to vary from what was presented at Tuesday’s meeting. The numbers presented were based on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget amendments, as well as the General Assembly‘s amendments.
The School Board approved a final budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year of $106 million at Tuesday’s meeting.
