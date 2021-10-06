It is no secret that school divisions across the state have suffered from a shortage of bus drivers. Both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have felt the pinch of not enough drivers to cover routes on a daily basis.
What this is leading to are double and sometimes even triple runs for the drivers. This makes students both late for school and late to be dropped off in the afternoon.
“Supervisors are even driving buses to make sure we have enough people,” Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said.
Finding a solution isn’t as easy as hiring more bus drivers. Finding drivers who are willing to drive a bus during the pandemic, are willing to work a shortened week of less than 40 hours, and can fit the routes into their schedules is daunting.
Richards announced at a meeting Tuesday that he signed a deal with the city, which employs school bus drivers, to provide extra pay for both drivers who are newly hired and those who are currently employed.
HCPS will be providing the funding to give current bus drivers and new bus drivers a $1,000 bonus. Bus aides, who don’t drive the bus but help out and keep students safe, will receive a $500 bonus, which new hires will get as a sign-on bonus.
“This is to help recruit but also to retain,” Richards said.
In addition, there will be a 50 cent per hour raise to current bus drivers who do not possess a commercial driver’s license to get one, Richards said. There are currently drivers who make deliveries for the city but are not certified to drive people. A 50 cent raise will hopefully entice those drivers to get their CDL and drive a bus, he said.
“We are very happy,” Richards said. The deal was struck on Tuesday, which means it couldn’t be formally added to the School Board agenda but Richards announced it at that time. Bus drivers hadn’t been notified at that point.
HCPS will cover the cost of the $55,000 in bonuses and raises through attrition. Every year teachers retire and first-year teachers are hired. This creates extra funding in the budget through attrition.
Also at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Richards extended the memorandum of understanding between the city and the schools concerning school resource officers.
For months a task force has been meeting to discuss the future of Harrisonburg Police Department officers in the school division. The task force will present findings and recommendations this month.
However, the current memorandum of understanding expired on Oct. 1, necessitating the extension of the document through the end of November.
“We wanted to give [the task force] some breathing room,” Richards said.
