Amy Sabarre, director of STEM education for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia STEM Education Advisory Board. The appointment was recognized by Superintendent Michael Richards at a School Board meeting last week.
Her appointment, which is one of 10 citizen appointments on the board, was announced by the governor’s office on July 30.The advisory board was formed “to create a unified state vision regarding STEM education initiatives, language and measures of success to promote a culture of collaboration for STEM programming in the commonwealth.”
The advisory board will further the work started by the Governor’s Virginia STEM Education Commission, which was formed in 2019 with Sabarre as a member.
Sabarre has been a STEM educator for 18 years and is recognized as a leader of STEM education throughout the state.
“My goal has always been to see that students across the state of Virginia, no matter their zip code, have access to high quality STEM educational experiences," Sabarre said in a press release. "I am honored to continue to impact change at the state level."
Sabarre was not available for comment about the position on Monday.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.