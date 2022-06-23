School safety has been at the forefront of education priorities for a long time. But it has once again been thrown into the spotlight and politics since the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting on May 24. The tragedy has prompted school divisions to once again re-evaluate what they would do if the unspeakable happens.
At a work session on Tuesday, Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent, Kris Vass, coordinator of operations for HCPS, and Kelley Warner, Harrisonburg police chief, gave a presentation on the state of school security, as well as a new grant.
Richards spoke of the metaphorical concentric circles that define and outline the levels of safety surrounding a school.
“The innermost circle is what we have the most control over,” Richards said. That’s what happens inside buildings and classrooms, including the social and emotional well-being of students, mental health resources and threat assessment.
The next circle is one that has been in the news a lot since the Uvalde shooting — perimeter control, which includes locked doors, vestibules at each school and requiring visitors to wear badges, Richards said.
The third circle is the greater school campus. That includes having proper signage, making sure it is known who is on campus at any given time and making sure those who are not supposed to be there are escorted off campus.
And finally, the outermost circle is the one the school division has the least amount of control over — the greater Harrisonburg community. This is where the school division’s relationship with the police department is at its most important, Richards said.
A new grant is making it easier for the school division and the police department to bridge the gap and make that outermost circle a little more secure.
HCPS is one of 30 Virginia school divisions to receive the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K-12 Schools Grant, which is being funded through the Department of Criminal Justice Services. Each city school will receive $3,500 for a total of $35,000, Vass said.
The grant will be used to create a digital floor plan and blueprint of all the schools in Harrisonburg. These plans will be kept strictly confidential between HCPS administration and the police department.
While the police department already has plans of each school, this digital plan can be updated, accessed from various platforms and will give officers a much more detailed understanding of what is going on in a school building should an emergency situation occur, Warner said.
“I commend the school division for seeking out this grant,” Warner said. “It is wonderful technology. What a way to help keep our children safe.”
Now that the grant has been secured, HCPS will seek proposals from different companies to design the digital plans. While the time frame will vary depending on which company the school division chooses, it could be completed in time for the upcoming school year, Vass said.
Warner added that all officers will be trained on the technology and completed plans once they have been created, so no matter who is working at any given time, they have an understanding of how to access and use the plans in the case of an emergency.
School Board Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald said of the grant and the plans it will create: “This feels like it could cut right down on law enforcement getting where they need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.