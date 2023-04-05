A Harrisonburg educator has been named one of Virginia’s finalists for the 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Erich Sneller, an honors STEM chemistry and Spanish-language environmental science teacher at Harrisonburg High School, is a science finalist for the award, Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera announced Monday.
The award is regarded as the nation’s top honor for math and science teachers and recognizes educators who develop and implement instructional programs that improve student learning in mathematics and science, according to Guidera.
Sneller was selected by review committees convened by the Virginia Department of Education. The other science finalist from the commonwealth is Colin Bouchillon, a general and honors biology and general and AP environmental science teacher at Manassas Park High School in Manassas Park.
Mathematics finalists from Virginia are Emily Burrell, an algebra, functions and data analysis teacher at South Lakes High School in Fairfax County, Yvette Lee, an economics and personal finance, honors coding and AP computer science principles teacher at John Randolph Tucker High School in Henrico County, and Farr Pickett Quinn, a geometry and algebra teacher at Jefferson-Houston PreK-8 IB School in Alexandria.
“I applaud these teachers who excel in sharing their knowledge and inspiring students,” Guidera said. “Their love of, and expertise in, their subject matter is evident in lesson plans that engage students and promote academic excellence.”
The National Science Foundation administers the Presidential Math and Science Teaching Award program on behalf of the White House, according to VDOE. A national review will follow for all finalists from each state, U.S. territory and state-level education system.
Each state’s winners will receive a $10,000 award from the foundation, a presidential certificate and a trip to Washington, D.C., for recognition events and professional development activities.
