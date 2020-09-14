Although Harrisonburg City Public Schools students returned to the classroom on Aug. 31, whether the actual classroom or the virtual one, the discussion continues about how to best deliver content.
The School Board will meet for a virtual work session on Tuesday and will discuss a number of instructional topics. At past meetings the board has discussed the arts, as well as enrichment and remediation.
On Tuesday, the topics of STEM education and professional development will be discussed.
Only about 10% to 15% of HCPS students are in the physical classroom for now. The majority of students are learning virtually. The students who are in the classroom represent the division’s most vulnerable population —students who are learning English for the first time, students with multiple disabilities and students who have emotional or behavioral challenges. These students have been identified as being the most at-risk for virtual learning to fail them.
Two additional groups of vulnerable students have been identified as well, and as it becomes safe to open up the classrooms to more students, those individuals will be rolled into the in-person attendance numbers.
Superintendent Michael Richards is in constant talk with the Virginia Department of Health and other health and school officials, as well as superintendents from surrounding school divisions about when and if it is safe to reopen schools for more students. A recently implemented tool by the VDH is a dashboard that takes into account multiple factors. A composite index is calculated each week for the local, regional and state levels, for what amount of burden they are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This dashboard will be helpful in deciding when to allow more students to safely attend in-person learning.
