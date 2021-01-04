The Harrisonburg School Board will meet on Tuesday for its regular meeting, which will include a reorganization of the chair and vice chair positions.
Also on the agenda is an information item about the creation of a special summer program and the development of permanent outdoor classrooms.
The latter is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing and other mitigation strategies, such as proper ventilation, which are easier to come by outdoors.
Currently, only 15% of school populations are in the classroom. But at the conclusion of the semester at the end of the month, the school division plans to double the number of students attending in person.
There are also plans to increase building capacity to 50%. However, that phase does not have a timeline attached to it and will only occur when the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention move Harrisonburg and the surrounding area from the “red” designation to the “yellow” one, indicating that risk factors are improving.
The School Board will meet virtually on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to the start of the meeting a link will be posted so that members of the public can view the meeting.
