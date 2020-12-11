It’s been a crazy year for everyone, and those who work in school divisions have been working overtime to adjust to virtual learning curricula, arranging meals and complicated bus schedules.
But with students out starting the week after next, most Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees will be getting a much needed break.
With the exception of a few nutrition services employees and maintenance staff, all employees will have the two weeks of winter break off, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
“Everyone is stressed out and have been working so hard,” Richards said. Unlike many school divisions where central office employees and administrators work unless they take vacation, the system in Harrisonburg is everyone gets the holiday break off, unless the superintendent requires them to work.
And this is not a year where Richards plans to bring in others to work.
The only ones who will be working are maintenance staff who monitor the building temperatures to make sure pipes don’t freeze and other complications, as well as a small number of nutrition services staff who are handing out meals the week of Dec. 21 but will have the week of Dec. 28 off.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference concerning new COVID-19 mandates and restrictions as the number of cases continues to rise in Virginia. They had little bearing on the school divisions.
Richards said one mandate, to telework when possible, will not affect Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Most teachers are instructing virtually anyway, with 85% of students not in the classroom.
“We’re being very safe,” Richards said. “I’m not going to make more people work from home.”
HCPS announced a plan for reopening school for more students beginning next semester. The number of targeted students will double beginning after winter break to 30% capacity in buildings.
