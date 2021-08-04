At a Harrisonburg School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Richards recommended that students start school later this month wearing masks indoors. The board agreed, and unanimously approved the mask policy.
“It’s become very clear that we need to start school wearing masks indoors,” Richards said. “Isn’t it common sense?”
School Board members agreed. Member Deb Fitzgerald said she has been scared by the new research on how the delta variant affects children, including the presence of long-term effects, known as long COVID-19.
“I’m fully on board,” Fitzgerald said.
Board member Kaylene Seigle expressed some trepidation about “moving backward,” but ultimately voted for the mask policy.
After initially saying it was safe for vaccinated people to be maskless indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has retracted that statement in the midst of the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
Richards said the School Board has followed the CDC guidance the entire pandemic, and it should continue to moving forward.
Richards has said masks should be worn by students and staff this fall for a variety of reasons. For one, the vaccine is only available for students 12 and older, which means that half of middle school students are not eligible to be vaccinated and would be required to wear masks.
The high school is its own issue. Administrators would have to take students at their word that they are vaccinated, which Richards said he doesn’t want to do. Also, Harrisonburg High School is facing an overcrowding issue, which is going to make social distancing more of a challenge. Richards has said that the best tools Harrisonburg City Public Schools has against the virus are masks and the vaccine.
Although originally saying that the mask policy will be reviewed monthly, Richards said masks should be required as long as the CDC recommends it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.