Crowding at Harrisonburg High School would already be a problem without Wednesday’s state guidance urging school divisions to implement physical distancing of at least 3 feet to the greatest extent possible.
The problem was on the back burner for the 2020-21 school year as almost all Harrisonburg High School students learned virtually during the pandemic. However, now that students will return to in-person learning five days a week, the issue is being addressed.
It is anticipated that HHS will be close to 600 students overcapacity this fall, according to school officials. Construction on the school’s second high school is underway, but won’t be finished for a few years.
The biggest hurdle that HHS faces is meal times. Only so many students can be in the cafeteria at the same time and maintain 3 feet of social distancing. And the school can’t run half a dozen meal shifts because that would have students eating too early or too late.
The solution that Harrisonburg City Public Schools officials have come up with is adding a temporary structure that can accommodate up to 200 students. There will also be a temporary bathroom to accompany the enclosure.
The larger structure is 72 by 60 feet, and the bathroom building is 14 by 65 feet, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division.
The rental contracts for both buildings is 36 months. In total, the rental price for both is $6,317 per month. The school division will spend $227,412 over the course of the 36-month contract for the two structures.
The situation at HHS is just one reason that Superintendent Michael Richards has decided all HCPS students will wear masks indoors this fall, at least at the beginning.
The Virginia departments of Health and Education released statements Wednesday recommending that students wear masks this fall despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it is OK for fully vaccinated individuals to be in schools without masks.
“What we’ve learned is that with proper mask-wearing, social distancing isn’t as important,” Richards said.
While the school division will adhere to social distancing, the crowding issue at HHS rules out any wiggle room that may exist in the DOE and VDH statements based on Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Wednesday, Richards said.
In addition, all schools will use outdoor classroom space this fall. Outdoor learning is an initiative that Richards came to the school division in 2019 wanting to undertake. The pandemic pushed the timeline forward on that.
Each HCPS school will have its own unique outdoor campus and will use those spaces as weather permits. Students and teachers will be allowed to go without masks outdoors.
