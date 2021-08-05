Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards has been working on a strategic plan for the school division ever since he was appointed two years ago.
The process should not have taken this long, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the issue to the back burner. But two years later, the School Board got its first reading of the strategic plan and will likely approve it at its next meeting.
“This is going to guide budgeting, everyday work of the school division,” Richards said at the board’s meeting Tuesday.
The hope is that the strategic plan will cut down on redundancies and inefficiencies, he said.
A diverse committee of 34 people has been working on the strategic plan for two years, including a three-day retreat in 2019.
The plan encompasses the school division’s values, mission statement, goals and action items for each goal.
The mission statement guiding the strategic plan states: “Harrisonburg City Schools is a dynamic and diverse community where each person is valued and empowered to pursue their personal goals. Through deep commitment to each student and working together to meet the needs of all, we will empower students with dispositions and skills to be successful in school and beyond.”
The six goal areas are academics, college and career, equity, community, wellness and modern systems and infrastructure.
The action items for each goal are:
• Academics: Enhance hands-on authentic learning and assessment, develop a balanced assessment plan, support professional learning pathways, provide a student-centered approach to facilitate more student voice, choice and ownership in their learning.
• College and career: Integrate the HCPS Profile of a Graduate throughout all teaching and learning, enhance and develop college and career exploration for students, expand mentoring of students in school, create an equitable and systematic approach for funding and sharing extracurricular and academic opportunities.
• Equity: When making decisions that affect a multitude of people, use an equity lens, audit programs, participation and performance throughout the division annually, review and affirm or revise the HCPS Inclusivity Statement, remove barriers and open up opportunities for participation in all programs, leverage unique HHS and HHS2 facilities to maximize students’ ability to pursue chosen pathways.
• Community: Enhance existing community and university partnerships and develop new ones, reenvision the Welcome Center to make it more accessible to families, develop a Family Resource and Outreach Center, develop a catalog of and assessment process for partnerships and programs that link community to school classroom experiences, build the capacity of schools and the Central Office to provide welcoming, positive, productive environments for families, create family engagement plans, empower schools to build positive peer-to-peer community experiences.
• Wellness: Expand community partnerships to provide accessibility for students to receive basic medical care and mental health support, develop consistent Social Emotional Learning implementation and curricular support, develop a multitiered system of supports framework to improve student outcomes, expand opportunities for students and families to benefit from healthy nutrition, wellness education and partnerships, enhance crisis intervention plans to continue to support students and families.
• Modern systems and infrastructure: Attract and retain a talented and diverse workforce, build cultural competency of all staff, construct a Professional Development Pathways system that coordinates the needs of all areas of work and includes micro-credentialing, design an evaluation system for teachers, administrators, and support staff focusing on constructive feedback, evaluate the use of instructional time and calendar to meet the needs of students, ensure all learning spaces facilitate student learning, development, and growth, open HHS2 to relieve overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School.
If approved by the School Board, each school will come up with a five-year plan to execute all action items, Richards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.