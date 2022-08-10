For the past four years, Margaret Romero has been commuting during the school year to Albemarle County from Harrisonburg to teach high school Spanish.
She hasn’t really been able to spend time attending events after school and didn’t have the experience of bumping into her students and their families at the supermarket.
On Tuesday, Romero sat with her future fellow teachers at a table at Bluestone Elementary School on day two of new teacher orientation for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
On Aug. 24, Romero will have her first day of school at Harrisonburg High School as a Spanish teacher.
“I’m so excited, and not just because of the commute,” Romero said. She can now ride her bike from her home to HHS in 10 minutes. “I’m excited to work and live in the same community.”
Romero is one of about 100 new teachers, school counselors, school psychiatrists and school liaisons coming to Harrisonburg City Public Schools as new hires for the 2022-23 school year.
Tuesday was day two of a three-day new teacher orientation put on by the school division. Romero said the ease of the transition from a new hire to entering the classroom as a result of the orientation has been reassuring.
“In two days, I’m going to be at the new school meeting everyone,” Romero said. “Having three days to ease into it has been great.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools has one of the most diverse student populations of any school division in the state. As a Spanish teacher, Romero is looking forward to working with students whose heritage is represented by her class, as well as exposing students to a new language.
“I’m realizing how many resources we have,” Romero said.
Joy Blosser is the former director of federal programs and teacher development for HCPS but will be transitioning and taking over as chief academic officer for Pat Lintner when he retires on Sept. 1. Blosser helped organize this week’s new teacher orientation.
The number of new certified employees — which includes teachers, counselors, psychiatrists and school liaisons — is up about 10% over last year, Blosser said.
Although the orientation is for new hires who are coming into the profession for the first time and those who have previous teaching experience, those groups are split up for some parts of the orientation to receive firsthand information from employees who were in their shoes the year before.
Of the 100 new hires, 36 are new to the profession and coming to HCPS as first-year teachers.
The three-day orientation started Monday with a presentation by Sal Romero, director of equity and community engagement, and Laura Feichtinger McGrath, director of English language services and Title III. They spoke about how to engage with families and how to create a positive, inclusive and safe learning space for all students, Blosser said.
New instructors attended content-specific sessions, such as math and language arts, where they learned about the strategies and curriculum used in HCPS, as well as the school division’s philosophies on teaching those subjects.
One of the most popular sessions is where first-year teachers hear from former first-year teachers and new HCPS teachers hear from former teachers coming to the school division with past experience.
“They can ask things like, ‘What do you wish you had known?’ ‘How do you manage stress,’” Blosser said. “People really appreciate being in their shoes.”
