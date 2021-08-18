Peter Norment took his face mask off briefly to talk on his walkie-talkie with teachers inside Bluestone Elementary School as they all prepared for dismissal of the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
It was a hot start to the school year, and one that threatened to rain as it did a year ago for the start of school. The two school years look vastly different in terms of the number of students who got welcomed back. Last year, only the school division’s youngest students were in attendance to start the year. This year, the schools were at full capacity.
But there was one aspect of the first day of school this year that was the same as last year: masks. Although Harrisonburg City Public Schools had planned to start the school year with indoor mask-wearing, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a statewide mandate on Thursday.
But masks were a small price to pay to be in school and to be safe, said Norment, Bluestone’s principal. And masks or not, the excitement of the first day of school was palpable.
“Bye friends, did you have a good first day of school?” Norment asked a small group as they trickled out to the buses lining the side of the school.
An enthusiastic “yeah!” bellowed from the group of small students.
By the end of the the 2020-21 school year, Bluestone was at about 80% of its normal enrollment. Although he didn’t have the exact numbers, Norment estimated that it was above enrollment of a normal year.
He said the day was a good one and “felt long” compared to last year and this past summer.
“In the summer, you live inside your head,” he said. “It’s good to have the school full again.”
Most of the students in attendance on Tuesday were not new to wearing masks in the building. But for kindergartners who were new to public school, they wore them like champs, Norment said.
It helps that Bluestone Elementary School, more so than some other Harrisonburg schools at the moment, has a number of outdoor learning and dining spaces to allow students to spread out and take mask breaks.
All HCPS schools are providing and creating additional outdoor learning spaces, but Bluestone is somewhat ahead of the game because it is only five years old and was built with outdoor learning spaces in mind.
Whitney Kinkead has been a guidance counselor at Bluestone since it opened five years ago.
“It was wonderful to see the kids back,” she said. “As a counselor, I get to know as many of the kids as I can. They are thrilled to be back.”
Although the first day of school is about getting into a routine, learning classroom rules and learning where different areas of the school are, Kinkead said the students were eager and ready. They were especially excited to be eating lunch outside.
“They are just happy to be in the buildings with the teachers, but more so with each other,” Kinkead said.
Superintendent Michael Richards said it was a “fantastic” day with no glitches that he was aware of. Richards stopped by each of the city’s schools, ending the school day Bluestone Elementary School.
